Diane JORDAN

Guest Book
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Woodlands Tavern
Death Notice


logoJORDAN, Diane Mary:
Peacefully at her home on March 26, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Charlie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rachel and Chris (Darfield), Earl and Kyla (Amberley), and Alistair (Invercargill). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Julie Cameron, Annette and Wayne Benger (USA). A memorial service for Diane will be held at the Woodlands Tavern on Friday, June 26, 2020, commencing at 2.00pm. The interment of her ashes will follow. Online tributes may be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

logo
Published in Southland Times on June 24, 2020
