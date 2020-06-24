JORDAN, Diane Mary:
Peacefully at her home on March 26, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Charlie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rachel and Chris (Darfield), Earl and Kyla (Amberley), and Alistair (Invercargill). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Julie Cameron, Annette and Wayne Benger (USA). A memorial service for Diane will be held at the Woodlands Tavern on Friday, June 26, 2020, commencing at 2.00pm. The interment of her ashes will follow. Online tributes may be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on June 24, 2020