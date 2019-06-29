BROWN, Diane (Di):
27.05.1963 - 01.05.2019
Velma, Shona, Raewyn Paul and family would sincerely like to thank all of those who supported us following the sad passing of Diane. We have been overwhelmed with the kindness shown to us in the form of food, baking, flowers, cards, phone calls and messages. Thank you to Dianes friends who supported her during her illness. Thank you also to the Community carers and Dr. Pat Hastilow for your support and kindness. Diane had the time to leave clear instructions as to her wishes which was a source of comfort to us. We are grateful and humbled to have such great family and friends around us. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of thanks from us all.
Published in Southland Times on June 29, 2019