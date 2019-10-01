BOTTING,
Diane Rosemary (nee Rule):
With sadness we announce Diane has passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Rodney. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Jaimee and Karen, Bevan and Amanda, Megan and Allan. Loved Nana of Archer, Avery, Matthew and Hannah. Greatly loved daughter of Ernest and Dorothy. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Jan and Peter, Neville and Donnah, Mark and Dot, Lynette and Keith, Rex and Heather, Stephen and Diana. A public service to celebrate Diane's life will be held at J Fraser and Sons, corner Esk & Doon Streets, on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1.30pm, then leaving for the Eastern Cemetery at approx. 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left for the Cancer Society. Messages to 182 Angle Road, Woodlands, Invercargill 9872. Online tributes may be left on Diane's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019