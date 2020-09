BAXTER, Devoy:

26.09.1935 - 11.08.2020

Dave, Warrick, Susan and Larry along with their families wish to express their heartfelt thanks to extended family and friends, and for the love and support they have shown to them following the loss of their much loved mum. Thank you for the many cards, phone calls and flowers, and to those who attended her service and those who watched it online. Please accept this as our personal thank you to you all.