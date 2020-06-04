HERBERT,
Desmond Melvin (Des):
Unexpectedly at home on Monday, June 1, 2020, aged 72 years. Proud father of Leigh and Colin (Gore), Jo and Sean (West Melton), Niki and Grant (Melbourne), and number one supporter of his grandchildren; Drew, Kirby, Lisa; Charlie, Logan; and Brooklyn. Des will be resting at home, until Friday, for those who wish to pay their respects. On Friday a private graveside service will take place with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Messages to 15 Crombie Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from June 4 to June 5, 2020