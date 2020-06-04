Desmond HERBERT

  • "Sorry for your loss Des was a gud guy always remember the ..."
    - Christina Maree Whelan (nee) Herbert
  • "Jo and family - thinking of you with the loss of your Dad...."
    - Bernie Rae
  • "To the Herbert families our deepest sympathy.RIP Des."
    - Geoff &Apryl winter
  • "Our Deepest Sympathy to the Herbert Family in the Sad loss..."
    - George & Sonia Kelly
  • "RIP Des you were one of life's good buggers and we had many..."
    - Alison and Eric Allison
Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Death Notice

HERBERT,
Desmond Melvin (Des):
Unexpectedly at home on Monday, June 1, 2020, aged 72 years. Proud father of Leigh and Colin (Gore), Jo and Sean (West Melton), Niki and Grant (Melbourne), and number one supporter of his grandchildren; Drew, Kirby, Lisa; Charlie, Logan; and Brooklyn. Des will be resting at home, until Friday, for those who wish to pay their respects. On Friday a private graveside service will take place with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Messages to 15 Crombie Street, Gore 9710.

Published in Southland Times from June 4 to June 5, 2020
