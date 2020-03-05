ELLIS, Desmond Noel (Des):
Peacefully on March 4, 2020, at Te Hopai Home and Hospital, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Val Ellis. Much loved father and father-in-law of Brent and Bernie and treasured by his extended family and many friends throughout his life. Special thanks to the incredibly caring staff at Te Hopai Home and Hospital who treated Des as part of their family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Hopai Home and Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages and tributes to 'Brent, Bernie and family' may be placed in Des's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A funeral service for Des will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, Cnr Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1.00pm. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 5, 2020