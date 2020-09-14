CONWAY,
Desmond John (Des):
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear dad Des, on Sunday, 13 September, 2020; aged 73 years. The silver Irish fox has gone to heaven to be with Joey our dear mum the love of his life to sing their fine tunes together. Beloved father and father-in-law of Des and Maddi, Tina and Shannon, Mike and Waiinu, Davey, and Jodi and Rob. Adored Pa of all his treasured mokos. Dearly loved brother of Connie. Dad will be lying in state at 147 Black Road, Otatara until his service on Tuesday, 15 September, 1.00pm, at the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill. Due to COVID restrictions the service will be by invitation only, however if you wish to be part of Des' farewell you can do so via livestream following the link provided. https://livestream.com/accounts/72885/desmondconway
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2020