McANELLY,
Desiree Barbara (Desi):
Peacefully after a long illness at Peacehaven Rest Home, Invercargill. Aged 54 years. Most proud and loving mother of Quintin Diack, and Cameron Lock and Jasmine Stirling. And loved Nana of Ava Maree Lock. Best friend of Malcolm Freeman. Cherished daughter of the late Des and Alvena McAnelly. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Peter and Johanna, Susan-Anne, the late Stephen and Karen (Christchurch), Diane and George Lindsay, Nigel and Lynne, Maryanne McAnelly, Alvena Clay and Jeff Helm, Patricia and Daryl Harris. A good friend to Peter and Sandra Freeman, Lloyd and Susan Freeman (Auckland). Dearly loved aunty and great-aunty to all her nieces and nephews.
R.I.P.
A service to celebrate Desi's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm, on Thursday, June 27. Private cremation thereafter. Desi will be at 54 Pomona Street till her service. Messages to 54 Pomona Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on June 26, 2019