Sadly, passed away at Southland Hospital with his loving family by his side on Monday, November 11, 2019, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Lyn. Loved father and father-in-law of Daryl, Angela and Kendal, Sean and Jess and loved Grandad of Eva, Noah, James, and Samuel. A loved son of Irene* and Jock* Jenkins, son-in-law of Kath and Frank* Trainor and brother and brother-in-law of Rolly and Ally, Greg and Jenny, Glenis and Warren Coveney. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Des' life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Wednesday, November 13, at 2:00pm, the service will conclude with a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 444 Yarrow Street, Invercargill 9810.







Published in Southland Times on Nov. 12, 2019

