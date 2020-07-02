Derek MORRIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Derek MORRIS.
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Service
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Avenal Park Chapel
75 Fox Street
Invercargill
View Map
Death Notice

MORRIS, Derek William:
Passed away peacefully in his room at Rowena Jackson on Tuesday, June 30, 2020; in his 81st year. Loved husband of Judith, loved father and father-in-law of Barbara, Paul and Leesa, and Craig and Jacqui. Loved by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Derek's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, July 3, at 11.00am. Interment to follow at the Eastern Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Rowena Jackson Rest Home who lovingly cared for Derek over the last 9 years. Messages to 43B Mary Street, Otautau.

logo
Published in Southland Times on July 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.