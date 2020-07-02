MORRIS, Derek William:
Passed away peacefully in his room at Rowena Jackson on Tuesday, June 30, 2020; in his 81st year. Loved husband of Judith, loved father and father-in-law of Barbara, Paul and Leesa, and Craig and Jacqui. Loved by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Derek's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, July 3, at 11.00am. Interment to follow at the Eastern Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Rowena Jackson Rest Home who lovingly cared for Derek over the last 9 years. Messages to 43B Mary Street, Otautau.
Published in Southland Times on July 2, 2020