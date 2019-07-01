ALBRECHTSEN,
Derek Ross:
Peacefully at Ascot Care Home, Invercargill on Friday, June 28, 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved son of Eileen* and Ove*. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Dyann* and Jack*, Lynne and Donald* and uncle of Marc, Dean, Brigette, Vicki, and Jane. A service to celebrate Derek's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill on Tuesday, July 2, at 2.00 pm. The service will conclude with a private cremation. Messages to 17B Short Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on July 1, 2019