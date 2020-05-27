Van Der SCHUIT,
Lynne (nee Ormsby):
Passed away peacefully at Southland Hospital, surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in her 66th year. Cherished and adored wife of Peter. Dearly loved mother of Kylie and Ainsley, Allan and Sarah, Sylvia, and Rosalie and Casey. Loved grandmother of Veeshae, Jessie, and Roimata, loved by all whanau and friends near and far. A service to celebrate Lynne's will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday 2 June at 2.00pm, the service will conclude with a private cremation. If you wish to attend the service from the comfort of your own bubble you are welcome to join the livestream link:
https://livestream.com/accounts/72885/lynnevanderschuit
Messages to 130 Pomona Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from May 27 to May 30, 2020