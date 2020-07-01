RICHARDSON, Denzil:
Passed away peacefully with family, at Windsor Park Care Home, on Friday, April 17, 2020; aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Hazel, loved father and father-in-law of Gary and Catherine, Wayne and Liz, Linda Cunningham (Dunedin), Christine, and Paul. A loved and adored Grandad of Michael, Alan; Corey; Vaughan, Shelley, Reece; Kara, Kelly, Luke, Joshua, Aimee; David, and their partners, and a loved Great-granddad of all his great-grandchildren, loved and best friend of Olive Sinclair, who we thank for your support of our Dad. Special thanks to the staff of Windsor Park for their compassion and kindness to our Dad over the last few years. A memorial service to celebrate Denzil's life will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Saturday, July 4, at 1.30pm. Messages to 24 Vera Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on July 1, 2020