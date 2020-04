RICHARDSON, Denzil:Passed away peacefully with family at Windsor Park Care Home, on Friday, April 17, 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Hazel, loved father and father-in-law of Gary and Catherine, Wayne and Liz, Linda Cunningham (Dunedin), Christine, and Paul. A loved and adored Grandad of Michael, Alan; Corey; Vaughan, Shelley, Reece; Kara, Kelly, Luke, Joshua, Aimee; David, and their partners, and a loved Great-Grandad of all his great-grandchildren. Loved and best friend of Olive Sinclair; who we thank for your support of our Dad. Special thanks to the staff of Windsor Park for their compassion and kindness to our Dad over the last few years. After the lifting of the COVID19 restrictions a memorial service for Denzil will be held. Messages to 24 Vera Street, Gore 9710.