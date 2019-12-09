ORMSBY, Dennis Gene:

April 23, 1971 - December 7, 2019

Much loved son of Jim and Cynthia (Cindee), brother of Andy and Janice, Kev and Jo, *Maureen, Rob and Antz, and *David. Adored father of Taylah and Bray. Loved uncle of Connor, Morgan, Jamie and Aliyah. The whãnau would like to acknowledge the tireless support of the staff at Southland Hospital, Hospice Southland and Ascot Bupa. Dennis will be lying in state at Nga Hau E Wha Marae, Conon St, Invercargill till his funeral service, which will take place at the Marae at 10am on Wednesday, December 11, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dennis can be made to Hospice Southland or Southland Softball Association. Messages to 283 Ythan Street, Invercargill, 9812.

(*denotes deceased)





