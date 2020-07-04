Acknowledgement

O'CONNOR,

Dennis Edward (Ted):

21.04.1934 - 20.05.2020

Annette, Stephen, Mark, Michael, Anthony, and families, wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and support following the sad loss of Ted. Many thanks for the cards, flowers, food, messages and phone calls. Thanks to the staff of Calvary for their care of Ted while he was a resident and to the staff at Southland Hospital. We would like to sincerely thank those who attended Ted's funeral and express regret to those who couldn't due to the restrictions at the time. Many thanks to Ross Thomson and the team from Frasers Funerals for their care of Ted, and to Father Martin Flannery and all those who were part of Ted's farewell service. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our sincere thanks and gratitude.



Published in Southland Times on July 4, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers