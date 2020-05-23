O'CONNOR,
Dennis Edward (Ted):
Passed away peacefully at Southland Hospital on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in his 87th year. Dearly loved husband of Annette for 60 years. Loved father and father in law of Stephen and Barbara, Mark and Pauline, Michael and Kathy, Anthony and Joanne. Special Grandad of Jaime and Daniel, Micaela, Kaitlen, Jeremy and Liam, Hayden and Anna. Treasured son of Paddy* and Ella* O'Connor and brother to Jim*, John, Marie, Cathy* and Margaret. Loved brother-in-law to Avis, Ros, Graham Latta, Tony Topping and Brett Pearce, Peter* and Fay* Burke, Brian* and Lesley* Burke, Michael and Elaine* Burke, Marie* David* and Pat Cheyne. Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. We wish to sincerely thank the staff at Calvary Hospital for their care, kindness and compassion for Ted over the last several months. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral is to be held on Wednesday, May 27. Messages to Villa 3, 77 Durham Street, Waikiwi, Invercargill 9810 or to Ted's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on May 23, 2020