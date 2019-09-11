HOWE, Dennis Gordon:
On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Gay, much loved dad and father-in-law of Bronwyn, Daryl and Jenny, and Adrian and Amber. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Rowena, and Sharon. Loved Grandad of Dylan, Sammie, Taryn, Soraya and Chris, and Great-Grandad of Mason, Octavia and Noah. Messages to the Howe family, c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In accordance with Dennis's wishes, a private farewell has taken place.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 11, 2019