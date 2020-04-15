Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



It is with much sadness that we advise the passing of our husband, father and Pop, aged 59, suddenly at home at Makarewa, on April 12, 2020. Loved husband and soulmate of Michele, beloved father of Kelly and Tony Dinkelaar (Balclutha), Jess (Makarewa), Aleisha Horton and Brett Henwood (Mataura). Cherished Pop of Indie and Rocco Dinkelaar. Loved son of Nancy and the late Ray, son-in-law of the late Vera and Des Hogg, brother and brother-in-law of Yvonne and the late Les Wells (Christchurch), Lesley and Terry Stumbles, Marie and Stuart Graham, Raewyn and Barry Cole (Otaki), Trevor and Tip, Helen and Peter Marshall, Craig, Findlay Hogg (St Andrews). Loved cousin, uncle to all his nieces and nephews, and friend to many. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

No farewell words were spoken,

No time to say goodbye,

You were gone before we knew it,

And only God can tell us why.

Messages to 369A Flora Road East, Makarewa RD6, Invercargill 9876.







