FRASER-FEARN,
Debra Ann:
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Southland on Sunday, September 29, 2019, aged 38. Loving partner of Cyril Fearn. Loved Mother of Alisha, Ryan, Tyrone, Cody, Dylan, Harley, Tennesse, Dakota, Dantay. Loved daughter of Keith and Margaret Fraser. Dearly loved sister, sister-in-law, Aunty, and loved granddaughter of Janet. A service for Debra will be held on Wednesday, October 2, at 10.30am, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, corner Esk and Doon Street, Invercargill. Messages may be sent to 7 Brooke Street, Invercargill, or to Debra's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 30, 2019