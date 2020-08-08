ROBERTS,
Deborah Ann (Debbie):
Of Cromwell (formerly of Dunedin). Passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved partner of Gilly Adams. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Simon and Kerri; the late Kate; and Matthew and Clare. Treasured Nana Deb of Baxter and Emerson, and Goldie. Loved daughter of the late Maurice and Lila Freeman. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Stephen and Josie; and Linda and Gerard. A celebration of Debbie's life will be held at the Cromwell Town and Country Club, 32 Melmore Terrace, Cromwell, on Thursday, August 13, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Central Otago Hospice are welcome and may be left at the service. Messages to 13 Mayo Place, Cromwell 9310.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020