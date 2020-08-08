Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah ROBERTS. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m. Cromwell Town and Country Club 32 Melmore Terrace Cromwell View Map Death Notice



Deborah Ann (Debbie):

Of Cromwell (formerly of Dunedin). Passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved partner of Gilly Adams. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Simon and Kerri; the late Kate; and Matthew and Clare. Treasured Nana Deb of Baxter and Emerson, and Goldie. Loved daughter of the late Maurice and Lila Freeman. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Stephen and Josie; and Linda and Gerard. A celebration of Debbie's life will be held at the Cromwell Town and Country Club, 32 Melmore Terrace, Cromwell, on Thursday, August 13, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Central Otago Hospice are welcome and may be left at the service. Messages to 13 Mayo Place, Cromwell 9310.







ROBERTS,Deborah Ann (Debbie):Of Cromwell (formerly of Dunedin). Passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved partner of Gilly Adams. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Simon and Kerri; the late Kate; and Matthew and Clare. Treasured Nana Deb of Baxter and Emerson, and Goldie. Loved daughter of the late Maurice and Lila Freeman. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Stephen and Josie; and Linda and Gerard. A celebration of Debbie's life will be held at the Cromwell Town and Country Club, 32 Melmore Terrace, Cromwell, on Thursday, August 13, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Central Otago Hospice are welcome and may be left at the service. Messages to 13 Mayo Place, Cromwell 9310. Published in Southland Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers