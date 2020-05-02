Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service Memorial service To be announced at a later date Service Private Death Notice



Deborah Marie (Debbie):

Suddenly, but peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Dunedin Hospital ICU on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Aged 58 years. Adored and cherished wife of Graham. Loved wife of the late Graham McWilliam. Devoted and loving mother of Joseph, Jade and Renee and their families. Stepmother of Jacob. Amazing Nan of Tyrone, Izak and Leonidas. Dearly loved eldest daughter of Elaine and the late Roger Williams. Treasured and loved sister of Lenice and the late Nigel Williams and loved sister-in-law of Bill Jackson. Very cool Aunty of Kylie, Tara, Mason and super Great-Aunty to Riley. Loved daughter-in-law of Lance and the late Patricia Molloy.



"Moe Mai Ra,

Our Maori Princess"



Due to the current restrictions a private family service will be held on Monday, May 4. This will be live streamed to the wider family. If you would like to be part of this please email –







