TERAKI, Dean:
Pat, Alan, Claire, Lisa, Kerry and whanau wish to acknowledge each and every one of you who supported us following the sudden and tragic death of Dean, a much loved and treasured family member. Firstly, a special thanks to Senior Constable Craig Bennett and to the Fire and Ambulance emergency services who attended the scene, thank you for the compassion and respect shown to us. And in turn, to all who donated generously to the emergency services fund. Thank you to our whanau, friends, Cribby, neighbours, workmates / colleagues for being present to support us with your kindness and aroha, the gifts of food, phone calls, messages, flowers and cards. We especially acknowledge Dean's work mates from Nuroad Civil and friends who travelled from Queenstown /Arrowtown to share in Dean's farewell. Ka mihi nui ki a koe Wendi Raumati - the service was awesome. To all of you who shared moving and humorous tributes that honoured and captured the essence of Dean so well, we know he approved so thank you! Dean touched the hearts of many and we are truly humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this sad time. Please accept this personal acknowledgement as our sincere thanks to you all.
He mihi aroha
ki a koutou katoa.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 8, 2020