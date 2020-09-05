

KING,

Dawn (formerly Horton):



Dawn's daughters, Joanne, Tania, Carmen, and Lynn (nee Horton) would like to thank everyone for their kind words of comfort in the loss of our precious mum. Thank you for the beautiful cards and to all who attended mum's service. It was so lovely seeing you all and hearing stories of mum and dad in their youth. They are finally together again after 32 years apart. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



Dave and Dawn

Together Forever



