BUTLER, Davina Margaret:
Suddenly, but peacefully, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Aged 47 years. Loved youngest daughter of Stanley and the late Rosalie. Loved step-daughter of June. Loved sister of Lynette, Lorna, and Arthur. Loved aunty of Amber and Enzo. Friend to many. Loved Mum to her fur baby Chocolate. A service to celebrate Davina's life will be held at 10.00am on Monday, May 25, 2020. If you would like to join Davina's family via live stream please email [email protected] Messages to Butler Family, PO Box 632, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from May 22 to May 23, 2020