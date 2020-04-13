STUART, David:
25.8.1934 - 10.4.2020
Peacefully at home with Mary. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Loved father and father-in-law of Simon and Sharon (Armidale NSW), and Niall and Kinkhan (Pattaya Thailand). Much loved Grandad of Tahlia, Liam, Aleesha and Kieran (Armidale NSW). Loved son of the late Alec and Nell Stuart. Loved son-in-law of the late Michael and Nora Donovan. Loved brother-in-law of John, Carol and the late John Grifin. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews.
Requiescat in Pace
A private committal service will be held. A Memorial Mass to celebrate David's life will take place at a later date. Messages to 504 Tay Street, Invercargill 9810, or to David's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020