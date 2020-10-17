David RUTLAND

logoRUTLAND, David George:
Peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Thursday, October 15, 2020; aged 93 years. Treasured husband of the late Doris for 73 years. Loved father and father-in-law of John (Pork) and Yvonne; Bryan (Gum) and the late Janet; Fay and Keith Turnbull; Judy and Tom Bond; Murray and Shirley; Colleen and Martin Thompson. Loved and cherished Pop, Great-Pop, Great-Great-Pop, brother, brother-in-law and uncle of all his family. A graveside service for Dave will be held at the Mossburn Cemetery on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 1.00pm, for family and friends to attend. The family would like to thank all the staff at Calvary Hospital for their wonderful care. Messages to PO Box 2, Mossburn 9747 or David's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.

Published in Southland Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020
