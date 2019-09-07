Acknowledgement

ROSANOWSKI,

David Harold (Dave):

Vicki, Aimee and Byron, wish to thank family and friends for the love and support shown to us in the form of visits, hugs, cards, messages, flowers and food, following Dave's sudden passing. Thank you also to Chris from Avenal Park Funeral Home for being our guide, your thoughtfulness and kindness was a huge comfort at such a difficult time. To the team from Tiwai for their guard of honour for Dave, a heartfelt thank you. It was an awesome tribute to him, as was the number of people who attended the service. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure,

You are loved beyond words,

And missed beyond measure.



