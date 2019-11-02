MILBURN, David John:
Of Mosgiel. Formerly of Chrystalls Beach. Peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019, after a brief illness, at Ross Home Dunedin, in his 78th year. Dearly loved husband of Rayleen. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Robyn and Craig Dennis (Invercargill), Craig and Jo (Chrystalls Beach), and Mark and Takako (Queenstown). Loved Grandad and 'G' of Kyle, Georgia and Brendon, Alicia and Roan; Oliver, Connor, Riley; Kai, Dan, Noa, and Ena. Loved Great-Grandad of Reece, Jacx, Baelin, Evie, and Poppie. A service to celebrate the life of David will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 2.00pm, on Monday, November 4. Messages to 52 Factory Road, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 2, 2019