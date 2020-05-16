Acknowledgement

McINTYRE,

David John Alexander:

24.8.1942 - 18.12.2019

Gaylyn, Alistair, Andrew, Bruce, Rachael and their families wish to express our sincere thanks for all the love and support you gave us after the sudden passing of David. Also for the many visits, phone calls, food, flowers and cards, this was a huge comfort for all of our family at a very difficult time. We greatly appreciate those who farewelled David and the people who had travelled a great distance to be with us. Our thanks to Judy Gregory for the awesome celebration of David's life. Also to Chris and the team at Avenal Park for their care and understanding at our time of need. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.



