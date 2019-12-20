McINTYRE,
David John Alexander:
Passed peacefully, but suddenly, at home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Gaylyn, loved father, father-in-law of Alistair and Kerrylee, Andrew and Donna, Bruce and Louise, and Rachael and Mike Crowe. Loved Grandad and Great-Grandad. A service to celebrate David's life will be held in Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Monday, December 23, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 56 Clark Road, Greenhills, RD 11, Invercargill 9877.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019