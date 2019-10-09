JAQUIERY, David George:
David, Dad, Grandad David, Gaga - Passed peacefully at Dunedin Hospital on Sunday night, October 6, 2019; in his 87th year, following a long illness. His loving wife of 62 years Shirley and family were at his side. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Jocelyn, Philip and Kali, Stephen and Jane, Anne and Dave, Kenneth and Nicky, much loved grandfather to his 17 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, honorary father and grandfather to Eileen and Pania. A celebration of David's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 12.30pm, on Saturday, October 12, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Otago Peninsular Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 126 Bedford Street, St Clair, Dunedin 9012, or on David's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019