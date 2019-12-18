David IRVINE

Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
Death Notice

IRVINE,
David William (Dooley):
Peacefully at home with his loving partner Leeann by his side on Monday, December 16, 2019. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Todd and Megan, Scott, and Marc. Adored Grandad David of Ella, Jack, and Ace. A loved son of the late Jim and Eileen and brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his extended family. A service to celebrate Dooley's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Thursday, December 19, at 1.00pm, the service will conclude with a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 17 Dudley Street, RD 4, Invercargill 9810.

Published in Southland Times on Dec. 18, 2019
