Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 10:30 a.m. Southland Crematorium Death Notice



David McIntosh:

1st Battalion Black Watch 22846994 Highland Brigade. Peacefully on October 20, 2020, surrounded by his devoted family. Dearly loved husband of Mavis, loved and treasured Dad and father-in-law of Stacey and Dean Wilkes, Meredith and Craig Moncur. Loved, treasured and respected Granda of Anastasia and Sam, Lachlan, Arielle, and Raquel Wilkes; Grandad of Samuel and Georgia, Michael and Christina, Cailee, and Rachel Moncur. Loved brother-in-law of Mervyn and Lamai Carson (Thailand), Thelma Carson* (Oamaru), Carol and David Warren (Waikouaiti), Alan and Beverley Carson (Christchurch), Ross and Dorothy (Kaikoura), Gordon and Fiona Carson (Sydney). A dearly loved and proud uncle of a large family of nieces and nephews, and a friend to many. Brother and brother-in-law and uncle of his family in Scotland. The family would like to thank Dr Adam and the staff of Vickery Court for their wonderful care. A service is being held for David at 10.30am on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Southland Crematorium. All are welcome to attend. Messages to 16 Wicklow Street, Clifton, Invercargill 9812, or may be left on the obituary page





HUTCHEON,David McIntosh:1st Battalion Black Watch 22846994 Highland Brigade. Peacefully on October 20, 2020, surrounded by his devoted family. Dearly loved husband of Mavis, loved and treasured Dad and father-in-law of Stacey and Dean Wilkes, Meredith and Craig Moncur. Loved, treasured and respected Granda of Anastasia and Sam, Lachlan, Arielle, and Raquel Wilkes; Grandad of Samuel and Georgia, Michael and Christina, Cailee, and Rachel Moncur. Loved brother-in-law of Mervyn and Lamai Carson (Thailand), Thelma Carson* (Oamaru), Carol and David Warren (Waikouaiti), Alan and Beverley Carson (Christchurch), Ross and Dorothy (Kaikoura), Gordon and Fiona Carson (Sydney). A dearly loved and proud uncle of a large family of nieces and nephews, and a friend to many. Brother and brother-in-law and uncle of his family in Scotland. The family would like to thank Dr Adam and the staff of Vickery Court for their wonderful care. A service is being held for David at 10.30am on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Southland Crematorium. All are welcome to attend. Messages to 16 Wicklow Street, Clifton, Invercargill 9812, or may be left on the obituary page www.distinctfunerals.co.nz Published in Southland Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers