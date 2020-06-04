HEAD, David:
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on June 2, 2020. David was a graduate of Metallurgic Engineering from Nottingham University, United Kingdom; Held a Masters in Guidance and Counselling from Massey University, a Masters in Education from the University of Otago, he also held Diplomas in Educational Psychology and Social Sciences. David came to New Zealand at the request of NZ Steel in 1968 to be involved in their start up, he was also involved in the development of Tiwai Aluminium Smelter. David is survived by his wife Nina, his children, Caroline, John and Charles, his step children Anne-Marie and Niles, and his loved sister Anita Hamilton (Peterborough, UK). In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. A private cremation has been held. Messages may be left on David's tribute page, frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on June 4, 2020