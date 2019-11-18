David GREIG

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 p.m.
J Fraser & Sons' Chapel
cnr Esk and Doon Streets
Invercargill
logoGREIG, David Ratahi:
Passed peacefully in his sleep on November 13, 2019, aged 54. Much loved Dad of Seayian Greig, Tahlullah-Belle Priest, Cleveland-Jack Greig. Loved Grandad of Charlee- May Greig, Kymera-Jade Browne, Kyarn Browne. Dearly loved brother of Laney Peterson (W.A.), the late Pia, Bruce, and Rangi. Uncle of Sky and Yarni Peterson (W.A), Yenall McWilliam, Shaula and Amari Greig. A service for David will be held in J Fraser & Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Wednesday, November 20, at 2.00pm, followed by private Cremation. Messages can be sent to 317 St Andrew Street, Invercargill 9810, or to David's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

Published in Southland Times on Nov. 18, 2019
