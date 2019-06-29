David GRAY

GRAY, David Malcolm:
Of Clyde/ Earnscleugh, passed away peacefully at Dunstan Hospital on Thursday, June 27, 2019, aged 78. Dearly loved husband of the late Rosie, loved Dad of Dianne, and cherished Grandad of Kristina, Tessa, and Cory. A celebration of David's life will be held at Affinity Funeral Home, (The Cellar Door), 143A Centennial Avenue, Alexandra, on Tuesday, July 2, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 626 Kaka Point Road, RD1 Paretai, Balclutha 9271.
Published in Southland Times on June 29, 2019
