FITZGERALD,

David Charles (Dave):

Suddenly on August 7, 2019, aged 58. Dearly loved husband of Debbie, loved and adored dad of Anna and partner Anthony, and Cameron and partner Alana. Dearly loved son of the late Charles and Joy, dearly loved youngest brother of Joan and Lauren, Jim and Sue, Brian and Penny, Maree and Brian, the late Shirley and Ron, Marg and John, and Kathy and the late Bill. Dearly loved son-in-law of Heather and Don, much loved brother-in-law of Kathy and Roger, and a loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Dave will be held at St Thomas Church, Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, August 16, at 12.30pm, followed by interment at Temuka Cemetery. Messages to The Fitzgerald Family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru, 7940.

Betts Funeral Services



