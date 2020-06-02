CROSS,
David Lester (Lester):
After a short illness Lester slipped away peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Ascot Care Home on Saturday, May 30, 2020 – just short of his 80th birthday. Cherished son of the late Ted and Evelyn. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Alan and Maureen, Margaret* and Earle Hibbs, Jim* and Polly. Loved Uncle, Great-Uncle, and Great-Great-Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A funeral for Lester will be held at 11.00am on Thursday, June 4, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets Invercargill. Interment at Eastern Cemetery will follow. Messages to 56 Wilton Street Invercargill or to Lester's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from June 2 to June 3, 2020