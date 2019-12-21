COOK,
David John (Cooky):
It is with incredible sadness and a heavy heart the Cook family advise the sudden passing of David on December 13, 2019; while working in Thailand, aged 59. He'll be sadly missed by his daughters Jamie, Jennifer and Rebecca. Beloved youngest son of the late Elspeth and Bill Cook. Beloved brother of Allison (deceased) and Denis Cocks, Stephanie, Derek and Eleanor, Stuart and Jeannie, Joanne and Lex Wohlers, Janet and Ricky Larsen. Known as Cooky to most and a good mate to many more.
Forever in our thoughts.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 21, 2019