CASEY,
David Robert (Davi):
Aged 16 years. (Unexpectedly) on Monday, November 18, 2019 at home. Much loved son of Kevin and Lesley Kim Casey. Adored little "big" brother of Sara, Melissa, Kharissa, Serena, and Nick. Loved grandson of Robert* and Joy* Casey, Janette* Hoskins, Frank Kimbal and Lesley Medley. Loving uncle of his nieces and nephews, and a loved cousin.
He will be sadly missed
"Rest in Peace ~ David the Giant"
Love you to the moon and back
A service for David will be held in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Monday, November 25 at 1.00pm, leaving thereafter for the Fortrose Cemetery arriving approximately 4.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Youth Suicide. Messages to 258A Waimumu Road, RD 4, Gore 9774.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019