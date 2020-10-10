BOLCH, David (Bolchie):
Peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at home in Cromwell. Dearly loved husband and soulmate to Karen Infinity, and dearly loved and cherished father to Nikayla and Matt. Dearly loved son and son-in-law to the late Beryl and the late George, and Joan and Allan Wilson. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family in both Australia and New Zealand. A service to celebrate Bolchie's life will be held on Tuesday, October 13, at 2.00pm in the Cromwell Town and Country Club, 32 Melmore Terrace, Cromwell. Messages to 3 Jollys Road, Cromwell 9310. Email: [email protected]
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 10, 2020