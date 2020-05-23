BLAIR, David Thompson:
30.01.1939 - 26.02.2020
Jason, Kerry, Shaun, Julian, and families, wish to express their heartfelt thanks to extended family, friends, and work colleagues for the love and support shown to them before and following the loss of a dearly loved Dad, father-in-law, Grandad, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle, also for the many cards, flowers, food, baking, donations to Hospice Southland, and to the many that attended Dad's service. Special thanks to all medical professionals for their wonderful care, Dr Doherty at Victoria Medical Centre, Hospice Southland, Dunedin and Southland Hospitals, and the girls at Stewarts Pharmacy. We would like to acknowledge Donna White from Avenal Park Funeral Home for her compassion and guidance during our most difficult time, also to celebrant Lynley McKerrow for her kindness, and amazing eulogy commemorating and celebrating the life of Dad. Please accept this as acknowledgement of our appreciation.
