BLAIR, David Thompson:
Passed away peacefully in the care of Hospice Southland surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 26, 2020; aged 81 years. Dearly loved partner of the late Lorraine Howley, a much loved father and father-in-law of Jason and Sandra, Kerry and Michael, Shaun and Karreena, and Julian and Pip, loved grandad of Sam, Jack, and Ben; Thomas, Jonty, and Devon; Daniel, and Angus, loved by his extended family Wayne* and Kiwia Howley, Peter and Barbara Howley, Richard and Julie Howley and their families. A service to celebrate David's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, March 3, at 1.30pm, interment to follow at the Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 215 Waipapa-Otara RD 5, Invercargill 9875.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020