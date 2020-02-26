BEATTIE, David Ewan:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Noelene. Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Julie-Ann, Andrew and Elizabeth. Loved 'Yey Yey' of Nicholas and Lucy-Rose. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Cecil (deceased) and Elva. Loved uncle of Sandra. Thank you to the staff of Diana Isaac for the wonderful kindness and care shown to David and Noelene. Messages to the Beattie family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online only via their website www.stjohn.org.nz A funeral service for David will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday February 28, 2020, at 10.00am followed by a private cremation.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 26, 2020