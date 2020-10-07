ANDERSON, T.D. (David):
On October 4, 2020, passed away surrounded by family at Christchurch Hospital, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Brenda (nee Gormack), much loved father of Julie, Grant, and Cameron, loved father-in-law of Mike, and Jeanette. Adored grandpa of Connor, and Lachy; Georgie, and Charlie. Brother-in-law of Murray and Gabrielle (deceased) Gormack, Russell (deceased) and Joy Gormack, Avril and Trevor Wilson, and Arthur and Anne Gormack. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late David Anderson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service to remember David's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Saturday, October 10, at 2.00pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 7, 2020