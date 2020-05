ROSANOWSKI, Dave:

31.1.1956 - 11.5.2019

In memory of a much loved husband and dad who passed away one year ago today.

We think about you always,

We talk about you still,

You have never been forgotten,

And you never will.

We hold you close within our hearts,

And there you will remain,

To walk and guide us through our lives,

Until we meet again.

"We miss you so much"

- Vicki and Aimee