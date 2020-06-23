NESBITT,
Darren Te Whakaroa:
Surrounded with love by his wife, Karena (formerly Lihou) and children, family and friends, at home, on Sunday, June 21, 2020, aged 51 years. Loved stepfather and stepfather-in-law of Adrianne and William Wilson, Allan, Jade, Jaimie, K'Lee, Kristine, Jorja, and their partners, and a loved "Papa D" of all his moko's (and the late Teiara Allan Leanne Wilson), and great-grandfather of little Avah. Loving son-in-law of Kay and Ralph Ward, and the late Dennis Lihou, loved brother-in-law of Charmaine and Harry, Michael, Jason, Denise, Andre, a loved Uncle of all his nieces and nephews, and a loved nephew and cousin to many. Loved "bro" of George and Penny Wilson, Greg and Kerrie Reilly (Adelaide), Kris and Linda Cook (South Australia). Darren will be resting at his home, 121 Robertson Street, Gore, for those that wish to pay their respects until his farewell at home on Thursday, June 25, at 10.00am, followed by cremation at Southland Crematorium. Messages to 121 Robertson Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from June 23 to June 24, 2020