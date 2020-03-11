CAVANAGH, Darrell Wayne:
Aged 53 years. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dearly loved son of Sue and Lloyd Cavanagh (Gore). Cherished father of Kyle, Levana, and Memory, precious Grandfather of Lincoln. Loyal brother of Craig, and the late Glen, and loved uncle of Darren, Moana, and Cruz.
'You are loved more than
you will ever know'
Romans 5:8
A service for Darrell will be held in the Salvation Army Church, Irwell Street, Gore, on Thursday, March 12 at 2.00pm, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery.
'Aroha Darrell, go with our love'
Messages to 7 Tamblyn Drive, RD 1, Roxburgh 9571.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 11, 2020