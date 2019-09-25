WILSON,
Daphne Margaret Mary
(nee Evans):
27.10.1931 - 24.9.2019
Mum passed away peacefully in the loving care of Clare House. Dearly loved wife of Harold*. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Charlene, Steven and Nia, and Dale. Will be missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Daphne will be held at the Southland Crematorium, Rockdale Rd, Invercargill, on Friday, September 27, 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Online tributes may be left on Daphne's tribute page, frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 25, 2019